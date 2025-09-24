Blues legend hits the Guildford stage

British rhythm and blues band The Manfreds celebrate their enduring legacy as they hit the road with their Maximum Rhythm N Blues Show.

Dates include Guildford G Live, Thursday, October, 2; Eastbourne Congress Theatre, Wednesday, October 15; Worthing Assembly Hall, Friday, October 17; and Fareham Live, Thursday, November 27.

The band was born from the original members of the 1960s chart-topping band Manfred Mann whose journey began with hits including 5-4-3-2-1, composed as the theme tune for the TV show Ready Steady Go! Iconic songs including Do Wah Diddy Diddy, Pretty Flamingo and The Mighty Quinn followed.

The current line-up of The Manfreds includes original members Paul Jones (vocals, harmonica) and Tom McGuinness (guitar, vocals), along with Marcus Cliffe (bass), Simon Currie (saxophone), Pete Riley (drums) and Mike Gorman (keyboards). Joining The Manfreds on the tour is vocalist Noel McCalla.

For Paul, at 83 years young, it’s difficult to believe it is all more than 60 years ago: “It seems like yesterday and then you think of all the things that happened since!

“Manfred and Mike Hugg were working together playing jazz, and they discovered that jazz was better musically than financially so they decided doing rhythm and blues would be a better idea. The most famous person in British blues at the time was Alexis Korner of Alexis Korner's Blues Incorporated.

“Manfred and Mike thought it would be a good idea, and they knew a few musicians but they didn't know any singers. They went to the Marquee Club and said ‘Do you know any singers?’ and somebody, one of MCs, said ‘What about this boy Jones?’ He said ‘Jones gets up and sings with Alexis sometimes.’ Alexis was wonderfully generous to young hopefuls back then including people like Mick Jagger. And it was directly because Alexis Korner was so encouraging and always got one of the big range of wide-eyed young hopefuls up and singing that this chap thought of me. I was asked to audition and I did and I got the job.

“I had dropped out of university about year before with the intention of making a life in music and I had turned down the offer of a band that Brian Jones was forming. I had two good reasons. I thought Brian Jones was being ridiculously optimistic in thinking that he could make a living from the blues. I knew perfectly well that Alexis wasn't. Everybody in his band had other jobs. One of them was working for Hoover. So I just said ‘Good luck, Brian.’ My other reason was that I had successfully auditioned for a band that played for dancing, playing the current pop hits and standards. I just thought I would stay with them.”

Of course, Brian’s bands became The Rolling Stones: “But I don't regret saying no one bit. If I had joined the band Brian was forming it would certainly never have become The Rolling Stones as we know them. All I can say is that I didn't do it and you can be jolly grateful for that, folks!”

But the future Stones’ loss was Manfred Mann's gain – for around three years and nine months from the end of 1962. It was more than a year before they had their first hit in January 64: “And that seemed like a long time but we were just so so busy. We were working from very early on three or four nights every week so really I'd say that to have a hit after about a year was actually par for the course.”