Sussex Police confirmed emergency services were called to reports of a man having fallen from cliffs near to Eastbourne at around 4.45pm on Thursday (February 17).

A police spokesperson said, “The coastguard conducted a search and found the body of a man, who was sadly confirmed dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

“Enquiries are ongoing but there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.”