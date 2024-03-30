Body found at Lancing beach: photos show HM Coastguard Search and Rescue team, police and black tent

HM Coastguard Search and Rescue and police were spotted at Lancing beach yesterday afternoon (Friday, March 29).
Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith
Published 29th Mar 2024, 16:39 GMT
Updated 30th Mar 2024, 09:04 GMT

A photographer submitted images showing police officers, rescue crew members and what looks like a black tent at Widewater.

A Sussex Police spokesperson has now confirmed: “Police were called to Lancing beach around 2.35pm on Friday (29 March) after a body was discovered by a member of the public. Officers are currently in attendance at the scene and no further information is available at this time.”

