Body found on Lancing beach: photos show police, ambulance and fire service attending incident with coastguard

Emergency service vehicles were seen in Lancing last night (Wednesday, August 30) after a body was found on the beach.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 31st Aug 2023, 07:36 BST
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 08:43 BST

A photographer sent in pictures at about 7.45pm showing multiple police cars, a fire engine, an ambulance and an HM Coastguard search and rescue vehicle at the scene.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police responded to a report of a body found on Lancing beach around 5.58pm on Wednesday 30 August. Despite the best efforts of members of the public and paramedics, who commenced CPR, the man was sadly declared deceased. His next of kin have been informed and are receiving support from specialist officers at this time.

“There are no suspicious circumstances and this will now be a matter for the coroner.”

