A photographer sent in pictures at about 7.45pm showing multiple police cars, a fire engine, an ambulance and an HM Coastguard search and rescue vehicle at the scene.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police responded to a report of a body found on Lancing beach around 5.58pm on Wednesday 30 August. Despite the best efforts of members of the public and paramedics, who commenced CPR, the man was sadly declared deceased. His next of kin have been informed and are receiving support from specialist officers at this time.