Body of local man found in Eastbourne park
A 38-year-old man was found in a park in Eastbourne.
A police cordon can be seen at Hampden Park Woods in Hampden Park Drive today (September 26).
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Emergency services were called to Hampden Park in Eastbourne shortly after 9am today to reports of concerns for a man’s welfare. A 38-year-old local man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the situation, but it is not believed to be suspicious.”