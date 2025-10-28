Bognor and Horsham youngsters join Disneyland Paris parade

There was Disney delight as children from Bognor Regis and Horsham performed in the iconic Disneyland Paris parade.

Andrea White, principal of Razzamataz Bognor Regis and Horsham, said: “What (the students) may not fully express in words is just how transformative an experience like this can be. It builds their confidence, resilience and self-belief, skills that will have a lasting impact on their lives, both now and in the future.

“As part of our incredible 25th anniversary celebrations as a network, Razzamataz Theatre Schools organised a trip to Disneyland Paris where students performed to a global audience in the iconic Disney parade.

“This experience was especially significant as the first Disneyland Paris experience in 2017 was a massive success, and another was planned for 2020. Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, the 2020 visit had to be cancelled, making the 2025 return even more anticipated. So the excitement was particularly high, and families got behind the trip so quickly that it sold out within record time.”

Andrea said: “At Razzamataz, we go beyond outstanding performing arts training to create unforgettable experiences that inspire young people to discover their true potential.

“By opening doors to opportunities outside of their everyday routines, we help build confidence, give them a voice and allow them to view the world with fresh eyes and limitless possibilities.

“For the past 25 years, Razzamataz has led the way in performing arts education, but what has always been our point of difference is understanding that for most children and families, the end goal is not necessarily to be an arts professional. The performing arts are a powerful tool for building confidence, creativity, and resilience, but we do this alongside having extremely nurturing and caring teachers. The lessons are planned to not only develop technical skills in dance, drama, and singing, but also to encourage teamwork, communication, and self-expression. This balance ensures that every child, whether they dream of a career on stage or simply want to grow in confidence, leaves Razzamataz with skills and memories that will last a lifetime.”