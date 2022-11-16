Bognor primary school receives support for Bikeability course from local housebuilder

Barnham Primary School has received a donation of 45 high-vis cycling jackets from a local housebuilder in a bid to encourage children to use more sustainable methods of transport to school.

Children at Barnham Primary School with their new hi-vis vests

The donation, from Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties, aims to promote safe long-term cycling with the high-vis vests to be utilised for the school’s Bikeability course next spring, which is taken by the pupils in Year 6.

They will then be used to ensure safer travel to and from school.

James Everett, Headteacher at Barnham Primary School, said: “Being able to ride in the neighbourhood with bright and visible clothing is imperative, so we are grateful for this thoughtful donation towards road safety.

"We would like to encourage as many children and their parents to cycle in to school as possible, with this having long-term health benefits and also help reduce carbon emissions in the local area, further benefiting children’s health and the environment in which we all live and work in.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kimberley Benson, sales and marketing director for Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties, comments: “As a responsible housebuilder, we are committed to making our development and the surrounding area as safe as possible, and believe one of the best ways to do this is by switching from four wheels to two.

"Our donation of high-vis jackets to Barnham Primary School will hopefully give the pupils an extra boost of confidence on their trips around the local area and support them as many look to complete their Bikeability courses later this year.”

According to recent figures from Cycling UK, just 2.2 per cent of children cycle to school as opposed to over 35 per cent who are driven in - despite the average journey being just 2.4 miles.

Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties is currently building a number of three and four-bedroom homes at its Ryebank Gate development in Yapton. Prices start from £374,995 for a three-bedroom semi-detached home.

Advertisement Hide Ad