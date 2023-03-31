Bognor students are rewarded for their commitment to their community

On the afternoon of March 29, Felpham Community College held a celebration event for its students.

School Council Students with their awards

It was a chance for the college to say thank you and well done to some of the students who regularly go above and beyond with their commitment to the FCC community.

Carl Belcher, School Governor, and Ms Kelly, Deputy Headteacher, presented students with certificates and congratulated them all on what they have achieved this year and the efforts they have put in.

The tea and cake also went down a treat with students. Well done to everyone who was nominated, the college is now planning on making the event bigger and better next year.

Carl Belcher said: “It was lovely to see so many students doing really valuable things to benefit our school community, and for them to be recognised whilst celebrating their achievements!”Student Leadership Team:Lucy Oliver, Head StudentZalia Ali, Deputy Head StudentAdam Hughes, Assistant Head Student i/c of Community Action and Year 7 LinkGeorgia Robson, Assistant Head Student i/c of Charity and Year 9 LinkMaddie Long. Assistant Head Student i/c of Rights Respecting Schools and Year 11 LinkOllie Denman, Assistant Head Student i/c of Youth Action and Year 8 Link

Arun Youth Award Nominees:Georgia R Leadership and organising and promoting the charity committeeOliver DH and Ester B Volunteering work outside of FCCTati E, Kiera N, Katie S, Chris S, Josie K For always going above and beyond with the commitment to the charity committee

Eco Team:Adam H, Adam F, Kaleo A, Finley C, Katy P

Arun Youth Councillors:Ollie D, Tayla P, Tanisha A, Joe W, Mia B, Luke M, Grace D, Ana-Marie L, Henry M

Super Sixth Formers!

Sixth Form Student Charity Committee - For their continued support and dedication with the committee:Georgia R, Heather L, Beth H, Maya S, Tati E, Keira N, Katie S , Chris S, Daisy M, Lucy O, Teagan S, Isabelle I, Olivia V, Adam H, Zalia A, Ollie D, Toby C, Abbie T, Louis S, Ciara M, Natalia C, Miriam S, Anna PH

Student Council:Evie G, Sophie K, Dom S, Imran A, Piotr K, Jenny R, Tali S, Matti E, Sam S, Millie T, Harunyan K

Resilience Ambassadors:Talia S, Rory L, Kiera C, Emilia H