Bohunt School's 'Big Camp' supports local cancer support charity

Bohunt Horsham held a charity event in support of The Olive Tree Cancer Support Group in July. ‘The Big Camp’ was a huge success despite the unseasonably atrocious weather on the day. More than100 students camped overnight at the school and raised £1100 in total for the Olive Tree Cancer Support Group.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Olive Tree Cancer Support charity was kindly nominated as the beneficiary by Jamie Hawkins, a year 9 student at the school. Teacher Mr Brooks, supported by his colleagues, had the mammoth task of organising the event, which included delicious food, a silent disco, plus an ice cream van. Olive Tree team members attended to give a talk and run a poster-designing activity.

The Olive Tree Support group is a small self-funding independent charity, with Centres in Horsham and Crawley, that supports anyone (18+) affected by cancer. They provide services such as one to one counselling, complementary therapies, workshops, gentle exercise classes, and support groups, free of charge to members.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An Olive Tree representative said: “We would like to express our heartfelt thanks to Bohunt Horsham for the donation we have received as a result of The Big Camp.“A special thank you to Jamie and Mr Brooks. The event was a complete success!"