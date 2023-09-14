BREAKING
Bohunt School's 'Big Camp' supports local cancer support charity

Bohunt Horsham held a charity event in support of The Olive Tree Cancer Support Group in July. ‘The Big Camp’ was a huge success despite the unseasonably atrocious weather on the day. More than100 students camped overnight at the school and raised £1100 in total for the Olive Tree Cancer Support Group.
By Sheri Werner
Published 14th Sep 2023, 13:22 BST
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 13:23 BST
The Olive Tree Cancer Support charity was kindly nominated as the beneficiary by Jamie Hawkins, a year 9 student at the school. Teacher Mr Brooks, supported by his colleagues, had the mammoth task of organising the event, which included delicious food, a silent disco, plus an ice cream van. Olive Tree team members attended to give a talk and run a poster-designing activity.

The Olive Tree Support group is a small self-funding independent charity, with Centres in Horsham and Crawley, that supports anyone (18+) affected by cancer. They provide services such as one to one counselling, complementary therapies, workshops, gentle exercise classes, and support groups, free of charge to members.

An Olive Tree representative said: “We would like to express our heartfelt thanks to Bohunt Horsham for the donation we have received as a result of The Big Camp.“A special thank you to Jamie and Mr Brooks. The event was a complete success!"

To get in touch, please visit the website for more information. www.olivetreecancersupport.org.uk.Call Horsham 01403 627424 Crawley 01293 534465

