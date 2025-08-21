Bold new reinterpretation of Tosca on the Hastings stage

Reimagining Puccini’s masterpiece, Prologue Opera presents a bold new operatic drama Becoming Tosca (Stables Theatre, Hastings, August 26 and 27).

The new Hastings-based opera-theatre company is committed to innovation and audience engagement, says Anthony Flaum, founder and CEO of Prologue Opera.

“Extending audiences relationship with Puccini’s Tosca, the show provides new context with an original dramatic prequel before making a seamless transition into the principal action of the opera itself. Combining gripping storytelling with a bold musical reimagining and reframing of Puccini’s masterpiece, this adventurous production explores the hidden pasts of the opera’s iconic characters, deepening our understanding of their motivations and plunging audiences into a world of intrigue, faith, and rebellion.

“Set against a backdrop of political unrest in 20th-century Latin America, Becoming Tosca draws not only on Puccini’s compelling score, but on tango, Argentinian folk melodies and newly composed music to build a rich sonic landscape and to provide audiences with a fascinating new point of access to opera as an artform. Themes of power, faith, love and justice jostle in a society driven by Jesuit colonisation and the ongoing tensions between capitalism, religion and revolution.”

As Anthony says: “What if we could see what shaped the protagonists before the curtain rises on Tosca? Becoming Tosca gives audiences a fresh perspective on characters they think they might know, reinventing a classic for opera aficionados and simultaneously giving new audiences a stimulating and thought-provoking way into the artform … Everyone has a backstory that shapes who they become. Tosca and the men around her come alive in a striking new political and cultural context.”

With text, translation, original lyrics and staging by director Christopher Cowell, alongside newly composed music by Frank Moon, Becoming Tosca makes a powerful impression, Anthony says: “It could even be seen as pioneering a new operatic genre – the becoming genre – as it challenges audiences to consider: does power corrupt or reveal the soul beneath? Can art catalyse change or does it merely witness it?”

Anthony describes it as a collaboration rooted in community: “This production brings together an extraordinary team of professional artists from London and the south-east. Under the revival direction of Rebecca Marine (Royal Opera House, Glyndebourne, Frankfurt Opera), and with musical direction by celebrated pianist and musical director Berrak Dyer, the production showcases both nationally acclaimed talent and emerging artists.

“International soprano Anna Sideris debuts her role as Tosca. Her richly layered soprano and crystalline diction allow audiences to see the character as never before. The laser-like focus of Irish baritone Brendan Collins brings a new level of menace to the predatory Vitelio Scarpia. The quietly meek yet deadly assassin Spoletta is given renewed gravitas by tenor Jonathan Cooke.”

Anthony himself teases as the romantic revolutionary Cavaradossi until his heart-breaking fate is realised. Young actor Harry Gentry, a rising star from White Rock Youth Theatre in Hastings, will make his professional debut as Angelotti, embodying Prologue Opera’s ongoing commitment to nurturing local talent in its base on the south coast– and broadening the audience base for opera as an artform.