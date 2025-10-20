Bond actor set for Brighton date in groundbreaking play

Bond actor Rory Kinnear takes to the stage in a groundbreaking play at Brighton Dome.

He will appear, for one night only, in Tim Crouch’s An Oak Tree when it returns home to Brighton later this month – 20 years after the show was first developed in the city.

Known as MI6’s Bill Tanner in the James Bond films (Quantum of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre), Kinnear’s screen credits also include The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Black Mirror and the Oscar- and BAFTA-nominated The Imitation Game.

Spokeswoman Tallulah Morris said: “A landmark of experimental theatre, An Oak Tree is written by trailblazing Brighton-based playwright and actor Tim Crouch. Each night, a different guest actor joins him on stage – having never read or seen the play before. Audiences won’t know which guest star they will see until they enter the theatre on the night – Rory Kinnear is the first to be announced, with further names to be revealed closer to the run.

“The play is a poignant meditation on loss, belief and the transformative power of theatre. Previous guest actors have included David Tennant, Jessie Buckley and Sophie Okonedo, and since 2005 the show has toured worldwide to critical acclaim.”

An Oak Tree runs at Brighton Dome from October 30-November 1. For more details and to book, visit brightondome.org.

“Kinnear is hugely respected for his theatre work, winning Best Actor at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards for his performances in Measure for Measure (Almeida Theatre) and Hamlet (National Theatre) and for his performance in Othello (National Theatre), for which he received an Olivier Award.”

