Bond girl films new movie in Seaford

A star-studded movie complete with a Bond girl actress is currently being filmed in Seaford.

A woman from Seaford stumbled upon a film set while out for a walk along the cliff tops near to the Coastguard Cottages on Wednesday (September 26).

Mandy Turner stumbled upon the filming of Summerton SUS-180927-121054001

Mandy Turner said: “I was just out for walk. I live in Seaford and thought I’d go the Seaford Head and Cuckmere route.

“I almost walked straight onto the set as I hadn’t expected to find filming going on up there just now.

“Then security came running up and took me back up the hill out of view.

“I can just recall laughing when the voices on the radio kept saying “waiting for plane”, “waiting for sun” obviously all the conditions need to be right with no interfering noises or clouds.

“On days like yesterday it’s very picturesque and they stole the best spot!”

A security officer told Ms Turner that it was the set of Summerland, a film centred around a woman who eventually opens her heart to an evacuee in the Second World War, having previously deciding to be rid of him.

Summerland, written and directed by Olivier Award-winning playwright Jessica Swale, stars a number of well-known actresses including Gemma Arterton. Ms Arterton shot to fame for her award-winning Bond girl role in Daniel Craig’s second James Bond film, Quantum of Solace.

Dame Penelope Wilton features alongside Ms Arterton and is best known for her part in Downton Abbey along with a host of blockbusters, The BFG, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel and Calendar Girls.

The release date for the film is unclear, however it was understood that filming has been taking place for three weeks.

With the Severn Sisters as its backdrop, it is possible that the scenery will emerge as the real stars of Summerland.

This comes hot on the heels of Bill Nighy’s latest film, Hope Gap, which was shot in the summer and based in and around Seaford.

