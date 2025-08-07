Bone-chilling ghost tale takes to the Eastbourne stage

Eastbourne’s Devonshire Park Theatre is promised as the “perfect setting” for a “bone-chilling ghost tale and one of the theatrical favourites of the genre”, The Signalman.

Based on a story by Charles Dickens, it is coming to the theatre from September 9-13 for “what promises to be a delightfully nerve-jangling skin-crawling tale with a brand-new extended adaptation.”

Tickets priced from £19, book at eastbournetheatres.co.uk, box office 01323 412000.

A spokesman said: “From the hugely acclaimed production team Middle Ground Theatre Company whose previous visits include The Verdict and Dial M for Murder, this chilling night of theatre takes audiences to a lonely railway cutting in 1880. The cold dank fog envelopes a small, isolated signal box where a tormented signalman will once again endure a night of terror, but what’s that coming towards him?

“Each night the signalman is haunted by visions of impending disaster on his isolated stretch of line. Can a well-meaning traveller, who chances upon the lonely signal box while out walking, calm the man’s fears before he spirals into self-destruction?

“Featuring a stunning set and video projections and theatrical effects, this is the perfect way to spend an evening at the theatre, but there are matinee performances for those who would rather not venture out after dark for a ghost story!”

The cast includes Chris Walker who is best known for his fifteen years playing Rob Hollins in Doctors, as well as regular roles in Merseybeat, Playing the Field, The Bill and Coronation Street. John Burton is best known for his ongoing portrayal of Sergeant Goodfellow in the series Father Brown, along with regular character of Alan Gordon in Brookside. Cast also includes James Morley (The Verdict, Dial M for Mayhem, Cadfael all for Middle Ground Theatre), Bruce Chattan ( Blessings for Artful, Cuba for HBO) and Adam Mort (The Sparticle Mysteries for CBBC). This Charles Dickens story has been adapted to the stage by Francis Evelyn and is designed and directed by Michael Lunney.

The Signalman, Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne from Tuesday to Saturday, September 9 to Saturday, September 13, nightly at 7.45pm and Wednesday and Saturday matinees at 2.30pm.