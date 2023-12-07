BREAKING

Bonfire society Christmas Posties out and about in Lewes, Kingston and Ringmer

For nearly 40 years a Christmas Card delivery service has operated in Lewes and Kingston run first by 1st Lewes Scouts and then by Commercial Square Bonfire Society. Ringmer is now included in our area too and all for 25 pence per card.
By Catharine PalmerContributor
Published 7th Dec 2023, 14:36 GMT
Christmas PostiesChristmas Posties
Christmas Posties

With the help of local businesses and two houses, one in The Broyle, the other in Kingston CSBS are able to have drop off boxes for Christmas cards all over the covered area.

You can just take your cards to a drop off box with the money and leave the rest to the Society's committed band of helpers who stamp, sort and deliver the cards.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Captain of Post Ann Oliver said: “It is a win-win for local people and for the Society who are grateful for the support of people who trust us with their cards, local businesses and householders who collect.”

Remember though The Post closes at 4pm on December 13th. See posters and our Christmas Posties Facebook page for details.

Related topics:Ringmer