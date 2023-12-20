Book your Christmas tree collection and support St Catherine's Hospice

Don’t get your tinsel in a tangle over recycling your Christmas tree! Let St Catherine’s Hospice help you tick a job off your January to-do list, by collecting your Christmas tree on Saturday 6 January 2024.

The local hospice is hosting its first ever Christmas tree collections across Crawley, Horsham and East Grinstead with support from County Tree Surgeons.

On Saturday 6 January, between 8am and 6pm, a team of volunteer drivers will be out in force to collect Christmas trees. St Catherine’s is asking for a suggested donation of £15, or whatever members of the community can afford, in return for their tree being taken away, hassle free!

As collections will be taking place all day, trees need to be left in an accessible and visible place outside their home, with all decorations removed.

Staff at St Catherine's with a Christmas tree

St Catherine’s Christmas tree collections will help to fund vital care for people living with a terminal or life-limiting condition in the local area, so it’s a fantastic initiative to support.

Bookings are now open for collections in Crawley, Horsham and East Grinstead and registration will close at 11.59pm on 1 January 2024. Regrettably, only pre-booked Christmas trees can be collected.

To book your tree collection visit: https://just-helping.org.uk/register-tree or if you would like to help volunteer to collect Christmas trees please contact St Catherine’s Fundraising Team on 01293 447361 or email [email protected].

St Catherine's provides end of life care and support to people living with a terminal or life-limiting condition and their families across West Sussex and East Surrey. Every year, the hospice cares for around 2,000 people living with a terminal or life-limiting illness.

In November 2023, St Catherine's moved into its brand-new purpose-built hospice at Pease Pottage. From here it supports people on its wards, in their own homes or in care homes. Eight in ten people cared for by St Catherine's are supported in the comfort of their own home.