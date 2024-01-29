Bookings open for the annual South Downs Way walk

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There will be lots of smiles as they stride down this final stretch of the South Downs Way after nine days spent walking through some of the most spectacular countryside in southern England. They will be taking part in the Annual South Downs Way Walk, an event which West Sussex County Council began in 1980 and which this summer celebrates its 44th year.

The walk this year is being organised by Jo Hughes who believes that there is a need, more than ever, for people to escape the stress of modern life and find a way to really relax away from it all.

“Nine days walking these hills” says Jo “can offer beautiful views, fresh air, gentle exercise and a chance to reconnect with nature in the company of some like-minded people”.

End of the South Downs Way

This perhaps explains why the Annual Walk has remained so popular and as Jo adds: “Everyone enjoys a challenge and completing a National Trail is certainly that. But in addition the Annual Walk offers the security of having an experienced team walk the trail with you and coaches solve the transport issue of getting on and off the trail”.

There are also lots of treats and surprises along the way, including afternoon tea at a farm, coffee and cakes in a church and bacon butties at the pub ! It’s the most enjoyable and relaxed way of completing southern England’s own National Trail.