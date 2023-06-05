Boost for Portslade school’s gardening club

A school in Portslade is looking forward to using the latest donation towards its gardening club.

Rosy Lloyd from St Mary's Catholic Primary School at Mayberry Garden Centre collection the Budding Foundation’s donation.

St Mary’s Catholic Primary School was delighted to be given compost, posts and seeds in a donation from a Sussex charity.

The Budding Foundation works to support young people across the county and founder Clive Gravett said he’s keen to hear how the children get on with their gardening activities.

Rosy Lloyd joined some children from the school on a visit to nearby Maryberry Garden Centre to collect the donation.