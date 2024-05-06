Bosham B&B nominated for national award
and live on Freeview channel 276
More than 1,700 businesses across the country entered the competition across 15 categories and The Bosham Boathouse B&B has made it to the final three in the B&B and Guest House of the Year section.
Owner, Jane Young, is excited to be attending the awards ceremony at the trendy Titanic Hotel on Liverpool’s Stanley Dock.
She said: “We have worked really hard to make sure that our guests enjoy their stay with us. We have concentrated on providing wonderfully comfortable beds and delicious breakfasts using local products and to be nominated for this award is a great endorsement of our efforts.”
VisitEngland Director Andrew Stokes said: “The VisitEngland Awards for Excellence showcase England’s outstanding tourism products and the innovation and creativity thriving within the industry.
"The awards also acknowledge the people and businesses that work so hard to provide visitors world-class tourism experiences, delivering exceptional customer service time-after-time.”