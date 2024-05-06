Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

More than 1,700 businesses across the country entered the competition across 15 categories and The Bosham Boathouse B&B has made it to the final three in the B&B and Guest House of the Year section.

Owner, Jane Young, is excited to be attending the awards ceremony at the trendy Titanic Hotel on Liverpool’s Stanley Dock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said: “We have worked really hard to make sure that our guests enjoy their stay with us. We have concentrated on providing wonderfully comfortable beds and delicious breakfasts using local products and to be nominated for this award is a great endorsement of our efforts.”

Breakfast in bed.

VisitEngland Director Andrew Stokes said: “The VisitEngland Awards for Excellence showcase England’s outstanding tourism products and the innovation and creativity thriving within the industry.