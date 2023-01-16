Bosham Boathouse wins B&B of the Year

The Bosham Boathouse has been selected as the B&B and Guesthouse of the Year and given a Gold Award for Excellence in the recent Beautiful South Tourism Awards held at the Grand Hotel in Brighton.

The Garden at The Bosham Boathouse

Located on the edge of the pretty village of Bosham, just outside Chichester, the bed and breakfast was opened in February 2020 by Jane Young and her husband Hamish.

Jane has previously worked in hotels and restaurants around the world with such luminaries as Albert Roux and Richard Corrigan whilst Hamish, a former award-winning sommelier, works as a wine merchant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The B&B won the award thanks to its focus on affordable excellence, its commitment to sustainable tourism and Jane’s exceptional warm and professional welcome. The home-grown tomatoes were particularly singled out for praise.

Jane believes that her personal touch is what swayed the judges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “I love welcoming guests to my home and make sure that they have everything that they need to enjoy their stay. We have fantastically comfortable beds, we use delicious local products in our breakfasts including eggs from our own chickens, and I am always available to suggest ways to get the most out of their visit.

"There is so much to see and do in and around Bosham and the wider Chichester area that I can always recommend places to eat, attractions to visit, cycle and walking routes and so much more to suit each individual.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Bosham Boathouse has a relaxing sub-tropical garden and is fully licensed so guests can enjoy a glass of locally produced wine or gin and tonic in the Sussex sunshine.