Bosham business awarded B&B and Guesthouse of the Year once again

The Bosham Boathouse B&B has been selected as the B&B and Guesthouse of the Year and given a Gold Award for Excellence in the Beautiful South Tourism Awards for the second year in a row.

Following their triumph in 2022, The Bosham Boathouse which was opened in February 2020 by Jane Young and her husband Hamish, once again out-performed competition from across the South to win the 23-24 trophy. Jane has previously worked in hotels and restaurants around the world with such luminaries as Albert Roux, Anton Mossiman and Richard Corrigan whilst Hamish, a former award-winning sommelier, works as a wine merchant.

The B&B won the award thanks to its focus on affordable excellence, its commitment to sustainable tourism and Jane’s exceptional warm and professional welcome.

Jane believes that her personal touch is what swayed the judges: “So many of our guests are regular visitors and I feel that this is a great endorsement of my friendly yet professional approach as well as our fabulously comfortable beds and breakfasts using local products in our breakfasts including eggs from our own chickens.”

Jane and Hamish Young recieving the award for Best B&B at The Beautiful South Awards

Sustainability has been a key focus for the B&B. Hamish says, “We are delighted to have gained our Silver Greencheck Award from Green Tourism. We have worked hard to decrease our impact on the environment and to encourage our guests to do likewise. We have had solar panels and a fast EV charger for a couple of years and have dramatically reduced the amount of waste that we send to landfill. We encourage green transport by giving a discount to guests who arrive without a car using our excellent public transport links.”