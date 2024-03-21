Bottle Alley starts its 90th year celebration with a free music to light show
Due to the expected high demand and for safety reasons the approximately 20 minute show will play four times to ensure all that come have a great experience in the space and can fully appreciate this unique visual show.
Zeroh are continuing their installation and event work in Bottle Alley and are announcing a major new work in the form of a twenty minute light show, this latest happening is an evening of animated lights to music.
Hastings and St Leonards are blessed with Bottle Alley which is why it has been a focus of our work since 2016, this special double decked promenade is a jewel in UK’s coastal deco architecture and the lights are a genius addition” and we can not resist to show how fantastic the lights can be.
We have been working with the council and Osram and we have upgraded the system making it easier to use.
We’re putting a sound system all the way down the space and creating a free audio reactive lightshow. It has never been done before like this and we are developing the space for future use, testing audience levels and production approaches.
We are working in partnership with event producer Gina Hewitt.
SHOW TIMES:7:00 – 7:20 pm /7:35 – 7:55 pm / 8:10 – 8:30 pm /8:45 – 9:05 PM
NO NEED TO BOOK _ NO TICKETS REQUIRED