Bra-vo to listeners as West Sussex radio station's charity appeals tops 9,000 donated bras

V2 Radio listeners have donated an astounding 9,441 used and unloved bras to the Bring Us Your Bra Appeal. Presenters Tanya McCarthy and Ian Crouch counted up donations today (Thursday April 6) at the end of a four week long appeal.

Presenters Tanya McCarthy and Ian Crouch celebrated the campaing's success with Lewis Brownlee's Leah McGarvey

The Bra Recycling scheme set up by Against Breast Cancer takes your unwanted or unloved bras and through their network of bra banks raises vital funds for pioneering breast cancer research.

For every tonne of bras collected, Against Breast Cancer receive £700 to fund vital research.

Last year the West Sussex radio station's listeners donated 5,426 bras. This year, they’ve outstripped the 2022 total by 4000, thanks to the support from local businesses and those tuning in.

Volunteers sorted through more than 9,000 bras

The appeal is sponsored by Chichester based Chartered Accountants Lewis Brownlee. Leah McGarvey, the firms Marketing and Resources Manager said: “ We have been honoured to sponsor the "Bring us your Bras" initiative for the third year.

“I can't believe there are so many more bras than last year, it is fantastic to see how many people have donated and supported this campaign.

“We really wanted to get involved again, not only as we will all be impacted by cancer at some point in our lives, but this is something people can support without having to pay money out of their own pocket when times are challenging for most of us.

“Our work with Against Breast Cancer reminds us that there are people fighting bigger battles.”

Ian Crouch, Programme Controller of V2 Radio said: “Our listeners have really taken this appeal to their hearts and turfed out their underwear drawers to support a charity very close to our hearts.