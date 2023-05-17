BREAKING: Fire and rescue service at the scene of property fire in Pagham

Firefighters are at the scene of a property fire in Nyetimber Lane in Pagham, this morning (May 17).

Teams from Bognor Regis, Selsey, Chichester, Littlehampton, Worthing and Havant, as well as an aerial ladder platform team were called to the scene jut before 8am this morning.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, announcing the incident on Twitter, warned members of the public to avoid the area in order to allow emergency personnel to work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to Sussex World, they added: “We were called at 7.56am to reports of a fire involving a property on Nyetimber Lane in Pagham.

“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus are currently bringing the fire under control using two main jets, two high pressure hose reels, a safety jet and a covering jet. All residents are accounted for.