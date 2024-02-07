Breaking the bounds of age at Mortain Place
Mortain Place have teamed up with Defiant Sports to break the bounds of age!
The charity and the care home have a fantastic relationship and the residents love it when they visit.
They have recently played hockey, taken part in archery and even played tennis.
Mortain Place believe it is extremely important to keep the mind young and keep the body moving so they think outside the box with their excellent life enrichment programme.
Mortain Place is an 80 bed care home on Pevensey Bay Road.