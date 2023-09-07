Breathtaking cinema night in aid of Snowdrop Trust - Top Gun!

The ‘under the stars’ outdoor cinema experience at Madehurst Cricket Ground for the local children’s charity, The Sussex Snowdrop Trust lived up to the defining music –‘Take my Breath Away’ of the cult phenomenon that is the Top Gun (1986) film.

Di Levantine, Chairman and Co-Founder of the Trust commented: "We consider ourselves extremely fortunate to have been able to hold this outdoor event, especially given the unpredictable nature of this summer's weather.

"Those who attended witnessed a shooting star streak across the night sky and a magnificent, glowing moon hovering above the giant film screen as they watched Tom Cruise in action. There is a strong sense of community at this event, thanks to the unwavering support from the Madehurst Cricket Club and the generous sponsorship from Whitehart Crossfit in Pulborough.

Di continues: "Adding to the magic of the evening was the appearance of two Porsche Speedsters and a Maverick Motorbike in honour of this iconic film, Top Gun(1986) and the excitement in the audience was felt when these vehicles made an appearance on the screen! The event serves as an essential platform for raising awareness of the invaluable work by our Care at Home Team.

Thumbs up! Picture by Charles Waring

"When a family receives a life- threatening or terminal diagnosis for their child, it profoundly affects the lives of the whole family. Our dedicated team of nurses, counsellors, and support workers play a crucial role in guiding these families through the challenges of caring for their sick child.

"Without the support of the community through fundraising and legacies, we would not be able to continue offering this service. Thank you to everyone who came and bought raffle tickets too, the first prize being a Spitfire Simulator experience from Spitfires.com at Goodwood.

"We are forever grateful to those who have generously contributed to the Trust's mission for the past 30 years and those who continue to do so. Seeing the illuminated giant moon on the night really did take our breath away! "