Brent Lodge Wildlife Hospital: Fox cub rescued after being found with dead mother

Based in Sidlesham, near Chichester, Brent Lodge Wildlife Hospital cares for over 3,000 wildlife casualties every year and the baby wildlife season is well underway for the hospital team.

The first of their garden nestlings and fledglings have started arriving.

The hospital currently has 21 fox cubs in its care with the number 'growing each week'.

A fox cub in the grass

A spokesperson for Brent Lodge Wildlife said: “Sadly, they each have their own tragic story and reason for being in our care. Some were found abandoned with no sign of their mum whilst others were orphaned due to their mother being killed. This tiny fox cub was found lying next to his deceased mother by the road.

"On arrival he was incredibly dehydrated and hungry, once in our care he was assessed for any injuries, given fluid and bottle fed until he was stable enough to join the rest of the cubs in our outside rehabilitation enclosures."

The spokesperson added: "We are also caring for a baby roe deer fawn who was found alone and exposed and, despite everyone’s best efforts, could not be reunited with his mother. Now over two weeks old he is eating well and growing fast.

"He is still very unstable on his feet so we have lined his enclosure with towels so he can gain strength in his legs. Once he is stronger, he will move outside to grow, develop and prepare for release.

A fox being handfed

“Although many of the enforced restrictions of Avian Influenza (bird flu) have now been lifted, we are still having to be extremely cautious to protect birds already in our care. With regret adult gulls, geese, swans, corvids, adult ducks, some birds of prey and game birds are still currently considered high risk.

"We, therefore, kindly request that you do not bring any of these birds onto our site. This has been a deeply distressing situation for our Charity, so we are grateful for your understanding as we continue to navigate our way through this challenging time.

"If you have a bird in need of help, please phone us for advice and we will do our best to help by advising an alternative treatment plan to ensure the bird still receives the best level of care.”

“With so many patients in our care and more to come we will be going through plenty of hospital supplies and food. If you are able to donate tins of poultry flavoured puppy and kitten food, as well as cleaning supplies such as heavy-duty bin liners, washing up liquid, puppy pads, washing powder, disinfectant spray, nitrile disposable gloves and kitchen towel we would be so grateful.

A rescued fawn

"The demand for our service is growing each day through the summer so our phone lines and hospital staff are on hand to offer advice and to take in wildlife casualties 7 days a week."

If you do find a wildlife casualty, please call us 01243 641672 or visit www.brentlodge.org for further advice.