Brian Conley amongst top names to perform at Worth School, Crawley

Actor and comedian Brian Conley was among a cast of top names who performed at Worth School’s fabulous West End to Worth charity show last Saturday.The show was run in partnership with West End actor Matthew Goodgame, who is currently starring in Jersey Boys at the Piccadilly Theatre, and the evening raised a large sum of money for the Alzheimer’s Society. Matthew is a friend of Worth School since teaching students how to hand jive ahead of last year’s school production of Grease.He was joined on stage in the Performing Arts Centre at Worth by Mr Conley, who is currently appearing as Tom ‘Rocky’ Cotton in EastEnders, and Ashley Stillburn, who played the Phantom in Phantom of the Opera in the West End last year. Other professionals appearing included vintage harmony trio The Spinettes and singer Darryn Watkins.Worth students also played a large part in the evening, with some fabulous performances, while The Adult West End Choir provided great entertainment.While Worth was honoured to have the likes of Brian Conley and others performing at the school, the evening was also a wonderful reflection of the talented students at Worth and the teaching of the Drama department.