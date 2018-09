A mixed bag of weather today will see some bright spells across East and West Sussex interspersed with occasional showers.

As the day progresses, West Sussex is forecast to receive more consistent showers, as winds increase into the evening.

Maximum temperature is expected to be 23 degrees Celsius.

Showers are expected to clear into the night for East Sussex, but some may linger in the west.

A dry but mostly cloudy night with a minimum temperature of 13 degrees Celsius.