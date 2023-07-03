Brighton and Hastings landmarks to Light up Blue to celebrate NHS75

On WednesdayJuly 5, several landmarks around Brighton, and in Hastings, are set to ‘Light up Blue’ as a mark of pride and celebration for the 75th anniversary of the NHS.

On Wednesday, 5 July, several landmarks around Brighton, and in Hastings, are set to ‘Light up Blue’ as a mark of pride and celebration for the 75th anniversary of the NHS.

During the evening of 5 July, the following well-known landmarks will illuminate blue:

Brighton Town Hall

Hove Town Hall

The Brighton Centre

The Mazda fountain (Victoria Gardens)

The Royal Pavilion

Brighton Pier

Bottle Alley in Hastings

They join other famous landmarks across the country, including the Royal Liver Building (Liverpool), York’s city walls, Bath’s Roman Baths, the Spinnaker Tower (Portsmouth) and London Eye in lighting up to celebrate the all the NHS delivers for people every day.

The Sussex landmarks will light-up as dusk falls.

Councillor Bruno De Oliveira, chair of the Brighton and Hove Health and Wellbeing Board said:

“I’m proud to see the NHS marking 75 years. Seeing the city light up blue is a good reminder of how important it is to all our lives, and long may it continue.

“Every single one of us uses the NHS, and we probably all know friends or family who work within it. For some of us it has been a crucial lifeline at the most difficult times in our lives.

“You can’t underestimate the importance of not having an extra worry if our children are ill or if our parents need to go into hospital. For it to be free and available for all is something that binds us together as a society.

“I am honoured to chair the Health & Wellbeing Board and to work closely with the NHS to make sure our five-year plan ensures better health and care for everyone in the city.”

Lola Banjoko, executive managing director for Brighton and Hove at NHS Sussex, said:

“It’s great to see landmarks in Brighton and Hove light-up to honour NHS 75 and mark this special time for health and care.

“Apart from celebrating this milestone anniversary for the NHS, it is a great time to thank the hardworking staff who care for people in many different health and care settings across the city and Sussex, and to remind people that the NHS is there for them when they need help.”

People are encouraged to take photos and share them via social media using the hashtags: #NHS75 and #LightUpBlue – the NHS and city council will retweet the best pictures.