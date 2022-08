On Friday, August 5, Brighton Police put a message out on Twitter that said: “We are searching for Orgito, seen in Hove at around 3.15pm on Thursday, July 14.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Orgito is 6’4” and slim, with short brown hair and last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, dark shorts and trainers with three reflective stripes.”

People with information are advised to call police on 101, quoting 1578 of 14/07.