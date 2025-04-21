Brighton: Artists Open Houses return with packed programme

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Artists Open Houses returns this May, with venues across Brighton & Hove opening their doors and welcoming visitors to explore a variety of arts and crafts.

Organisers are delighted to be welcoming even more artists and venues to exhibit this spring, with more than 180 venues registered to take part. The festival is free to attend and will take place over four weekends: May 3/4, 10/11, 17/18, 24/25 & May Bank Holiday Mondays.

Spokeswoman Nicola Jeffs said: “Now in its 43rd year, Artists Open Houses (AOH) is thrilled to reveal this year’s cover design by Brighton-based textile artist Kate Jenkins, who is best known for her food-focused playful crochet creations. We are delighted to have her woven interpretation of the classic seaside dish of fish and chips on the May 2025 brochure cover, which will be available across Brighton & Hove to direct art and craft enthusiasts to open houses across the city this spring. Kate Jenkins will also be opening her studio to visitors during the festival, make sure you visit her Mews studio space for a delightful array of whimsical textile works.

“AOH are delighted to reveal some of the amazing spaces that will open their doors for visitors this year.

“Hygge House returns this year to showcase contemporary makers in their astonishing Scandi-inspired house and pottery studio, where homemade cakes are served in their garden and Meet the Maker events will take place throughout the festival.

“Studio55 by Lucy Delano is back for AOH 2025, and will be presenting Art of Pepita x Fatboy Slim. Eight of Pepita Coffee’s artists will be showing a selection of their artwork, alongside their own limited edition, beautiful and reusable coffee tins filled with superb quality Pepita coffee.

“Dion Salvador Lloyd celebrates his 25th year of taking part in AOH, by again opening his stunning Victorian home to share contemporary oil paintings.

“Clara Wilkinson is returning to open her Regency home across three weekends, sharing with audiences a new series of vibrant oil paintings, watercolours and giclee prints. Plus she will be joined by a local baker for delicious cakes for visitors to her home.

“Gallery Lock In present the debut exhibition of Brighton Alternative photography, showcasing artworks by founders Jemma Day and Ainoa Burgos. The exhibition focuses on the combination of traditional and experimental techniques, stretching notions of photography.

“Portland Place returns with a selection of contemporary artisan goods for a beautiful home from ceramics to textiles and prints.

“At Regency Town House, visitors will discover two exhibitions across this historic space. No Hard Shoulder merges history with the present and looks to the future with a group exhibition while DARKER brings together a collective of six artists who are pushing boundaries to create a multi-disciplinary exhibition in the atmospheric setting of this Georgian home.”

Judy Stevens, AOH festival director, added: “It is fantastic to share the launch of the Artist’s Open Houses May Festival and Kate’s witty cover image of Brighton favourite Fish & Chips. Artists Open Houses is a much anticipated event in the calendars of all those interested in art and craft across Sussex and we look forward to welcoming visitors in our 43rd year. We’re really grateful to the many artists and makers who continue to participate, sharing their homes and studios, enabling so many artists to exhibit their work each year. We are also delighted to welcome new faces to the AOH community and can’t wait to see their work this spring.”