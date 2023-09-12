Brighton-based OneFamily employees mentor local teenagers to reach their dream jobs

Employees at Brighton-based financial services company, OneFamily, are volunteering with IntoUniversity to help teenagers succeed in higher education and reach their potential.

IntoUniversity supports young people from disadvantaged neighbourhoods with higher education, employment and work-based mentoring. Their mission is to provide local support that can break cycles of disadvantage and open up new opportunities for young people.

Konstantinos Mytafidis is one of the local students who has benefited from the IntoUniversity mentoring scheme. Eighteen-year-old Konstantinos was paired with Olly Deacon, Senior Marketing Manager at OneFamily, in January 2023. Olly has helped the Varndean College student prepare for his A Levels working on exam techniques and revision strategies. Since finishing college, they have been working together to help Konstantinos prepare to start a degree in Civil Engineering later this year.

Konstantinos said, “I really wanted to go to university, but the amount of debt I would be in from student loans sounded pretty overwhelming. Olly helped me work through how to apply for financial support at university and explained how and when you start paying off student loans once you’ve started your career. He made me realise that going to university and achieving my dream of becoming a Civil Engineer was more manageable than I thought.”

Olly Deacon and Konstantinos Mytafidis

In the monthly mentoring sessions, Olly has also been helping Konstantinos prepare for his future career. Together, they have been working on building a CV for future job applications and discussed what employers are looking for in potential candidates.

Konstantinos added, “Since having a mentor, I’ve learnt that work experience and volunteering is just as important to employers as academic grades. I used to volunteer at Hove Park Run and during the pandemic lockdowns I volunteered at St. Ann's Well Cafe in Hove by packing food for the homeless.

“Olly recently gave me a tour of the OneFamily office. It was really interesting to see how things operate in a financial services company and hear about the different paths members of the team took to achieve a career in the industry. I’m now considering whether I’d like to go into the business world after university.

“I’m so glad that my college suggested applying for the IntoUniversity mentor scheme. Olly has helped me get my head around some big changes this year. I feel much less nervous about university now and I’m looking forward to learning more and meeting new people.”

IntoUniversity has 39 centres across England and Scotland that rely on local business support to help young people in disadvantaged areas reach their full potential.

Robyn O’Halloran commented on OneFamily’s involvement in the scheme, “As well as financially supporting the work we do, the team really appreciate the time volunteers have spent mentoring our students this year. We look forward to developing and growing the partnership in the coming years.”

OneFamily has a strong belief in social mobility and supporting the local community. The organisation encourages all employees to use three paid volunteering days a year to offer support in a charity that is close to their hearts.

