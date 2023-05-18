Brighton-based PACT’s adoption services rated outstanding for third time

Adoption and support services for adoptive families run by Parents And Children Together (PACT) have been rated outstanding by Ofsted for the third successive inspection.

Staff at PACT's head office in Reading celebrate the adoption charity's outstanding rating from Ofsted

At an inspection in March 2023, PACT was found to be outstanding across all areas and provided “highly effective services”.

The inspectors said that the actions of PACT, a voluntary adoption charity operating in Oxfordshire, “contribute to significantly improved outcomes and positive experiences for children, young people and adults.”

“Relationship-building at the point of a person expressing an interest in adoption is a key strength of the agency. In doing so, the team can better support enquiries, help people to make the right decision and understand the adoption landscape.”

The inspector spoke to PACT adopters about their experience of being assessed by PACT and matched with children and found “They were extremely complimentary and remarked on the significant impact PACT has made on their lives.

“All adopters spoke positively of the support and training they have received from PACT. They remarked on the sensitivity and kind approach of the adoption social workers throughout their adoption journey.”

The inspectors also praised PACT for the support it provides to families long after they have had children placed with them.

The inspector said: “Adopters are supported and prepared by a team of qualified practitioners, people who have lived experience of fostering and adoption and some who bring further complementary skills and expertise to the role.

“The quality of the individualised support provided by the agency is excellent. The agency provides high-quality and effective therapy. It offers creative and innovative therapeutic interventions to adopted children and their families.”

The inspector also praised PACT for the work of its education specialist, its therapeutic support packages and its online support platform CATCH – the Children and Trauma Community Hub.

“The work with education providers has supported some children who are struggling to remain at their school, when this might otherwise have proved impossible.

“Bespoke packages of support informed by the agency’s therapeutic model and current research results in adopters being better informed, and children making significant progress in all aspects of their lives.

“In particular, they (adopters) spoke about the online platform CATCH (Children and Trauma Community Hub) that provides an invaluable amount of research-based information, resources, education and training.

“As a result of the continuing support they receive, children placed with adopters assessed and approved by PACT make impressive and sustained progress.”

PACT’s Adoption Service Director Lorna Hunt said: “We are delighted with the result of the inspection which is a testament to the passion and hard work of the PACT team, both in the adoption service and the wider organisation.

“Everyone plays their part and contributes to our mission to make a positive difference to the lives of the hundreds of children and families that we work with.”

PACT Chief Executive Natausha van Vliet said: “I could not be prouder of our organisation and the amazing PACT team who go above and beyond every single day to deliver the very best service for children and families.”

PACT has been building and strengthening families since 1911 and is one of the leading adoption charities in the UK. In 2022 PACT placed 79 children with permanent families across London and the south east. PACT has now been rated outstanding for 12 years since its first time in 2014.