Brighton-based TrustedHousesitters finds new $100m home at Mayfair Equity Partners

Mayfair Equity Partners, a dedicated technology and consumer investor with over £2 billion in assets under management, is backing a management buyout of TrustedHousesitters, a category-defining, subscription-based pet-sitting and travel community.

Mayfair will hold a majority stake in the business alongside the management team. Rockpool will exit their stake in TrustedHousesitters and reinvest alongside Mayfair. The transaction values the business at over $100 million. Additional deal terms have not been disclosed.

TrustedHousesitters is the leading travel solution for pet people which connects pet owners with pet sitters around the world. Pet owners can find verified sitters to look after their pets while they’re away from home and, in return, sitters are able to visit destinations across the globe for a unique and rewarding travel experience. Since its founding in 2010, the company has facilitated over 10 million nights of pet sitting, has grown its operations to more than 140 countries and saves pet owners and travellers thousands of pounds annually in accommodation and pet care costs. The pet care and travel sectors are expected to grow to $369 billion by 2030 and $1,016 billion by 2027, respectively.

Mayfair is partnering with Mathew Prior, TrustedHousesitters' CEO, and the management team to accelerate growth and support product innovation across its core markets in the US, the UK, Europe, and Australia. Mathew joined TrustedHousesitters in 2019, bringing over 30 years of experience in the travel industry to the company, following managing director roles at Travelopia, Specialist Holidays Group, First Choice Holidays, and The First Resort. Under Mathew’s leadership, the company has undergone significant growth while improving balance sheet management and profitability.

Mathew Prior, TrustedHousesitters CEO

TrustedHousesitters recorded 158% year-on-year growth in 2022, supported by a rising pet population, the accelerated digitisation of pet services and a return to historical rates of travel. TrustedHousesitters’ unique combination of a pet-loving community, reliability, and adventure delivers a memorable experience every time for pet owners and sitters. This leads to exceptional customer satisfaction scores which in turn drive recommendations, with more than 60% of customers hearing about TrustedHousesitters from word of mouth.

Mathew Prior, CEO, said: “Pet parents know that pets are more comfortable at home than in kennels, boarding facilities or even with friends and family. At the same time, there are millions of pet lovers throughout the world who seek authentic, sustainable, and cost-effective travel experiences. I’m proud of our platform’s growth over the past few years and the wonderfully positive feedback we receive from our members. We see a huge opportunity for continued expansion and believe that Mayfair is the right partner to help us achieve our global growth ambitions.”

Kunal Dasgupta, Partner at Mayfair Equity Partners, commented: “TrustedHousesitters is a unique pet-care and travel solution with off-the-chart customer satisfaction scores. The company is creating a category by disrupting conventional pet-sitting services and offering a cost-effective alternative to traditional holiday accommodation. We’re excited to back a genuine innovator at the intersection of travel and pet care and believe that pet sitting services are an untapped opportunity in the pet care sector. TrustedHousesitters is ideally placed to succeed and we’re excited to partner with Mathew and his team on the next stage of their journey.”

Advisors to Mayfair on the transaction included Torch Partners (corporate finance), OC&C (commercial), PwC (financial and tax), Goodwin Proctor (legal counsel), and Palladium (digital and technology).

TrustedHousesitters shareholders were advised by Clearwater International and KeyBanc Capital Markets (M&A), Taylor Wessing (legal), PwC Strategy& (commercial), Claritas (tax) and Fox Williams (insurance).