Brighton ‘Beach Nets’: Sixes launches first of its kind outdoor cricket nets in Brighton

Sports entertainment brand, Sixes Social Cricket, has expanded its venue in Brighton with the launch of three outdoor nets, the first of its kind for Sixes Social Cricket.

In July, Sixes opened its eighth UK site at the seaside attraction of Brighton with its customary indoor nets. They have now added three more enclosed and weatherproof outdoor nets making the most of beach and sea views.

The Brighton site is located next to the Brighton i360 observation tower, Nyetimber Sky Bar and Extreme 360 activities. This adds to the four existing Sixes locations across London, with further venues also in Manchester, Birmingham and Leicester.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With a customisable difficulty setting from beginner to world class, players select their level before stepping into the batting nets to test their batting skills against some of the world's greatest bowlers.

The aim of the game is to score as high as possible by striking the numbered targets around the nets, with the technology bowling out soft cricket balls for players to hit. Being able to control the difficulty level makes Sixes ideal for anyone looking to try the sport for the first time in a fun setting, as well as keen cricket players.

Alongside the cricket action, there is a food and drink offering at the heart of the experience. In specially designed beach huts on the beach, players can enjoy burgers, sharing plates and wood-fired pizzas, as well as a full menu of classic cocktails, beer, wine, and shakes.

Created by the founders of Scottish restaurant Mac & Wild, Calum Mackinnon and Andy Waugh, Sixes opened its first international location in Dallas, Texas, in June. This followed investment from 4CAST, an athlete collective whose members include England cricketers Ben Stokes, Stuart Broad and Jofra Archer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sixes CEO & Co-Founder, Calum Mackinnon, says: “When Brighton presented us the opportunity to open, we wanted to make it different from our other sites. We’re very excited to launch the first of our outdoor nets here and now our customers can enjoy the cricket and the incredible sea views at the same time. We want to capitalise on what’s been an incredible year in the cricketing calendar and with a World Cup still to come, we hope to see more people coming down and enjoying their cricket here at Sixes”.