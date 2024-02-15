Brighton BID invests in AI Visitor Behaviour Platform to help manage and improve town centre service

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brilliant Brighton (Brighton BID) has invested in Place Informatics Visitor Behaviour Platform to help understand, manage, and improve town centre services and events. The platform provides insights that allow the BID team to make data-driven investment decisions using valuable footfall data and behavioural analytics to identify and understand visitor activity and optimise the town centre footfall.

Brilliant Brighton (also known as Brighton Business Improvement District or BID for short) is a not-for-profit organisation formed of 517 businesses including shops, salons, bars, cafes and restaurants within Brighton city centre, who contribute and come together to make Brilliant Brighton a fantastic place to work, live and visit.

The BID is responsible for a calendar of events throughout the year including the popular Christmas lights switch-on, window dressing trails and shopping events. The data allows the team to understand how these projects and initiatives are impacting the town centre, if they are increasing footfall and how this is benefitting local businesses and services. These valuable insights empower the team with the knowledge needed to help plan future projects effectively and ensure they can deliver maximum impact that benefits the local community.

Since 2015, Place Informatics has been at the vanguard of foot traffic data, answering business-critical questions about people’s interactions with various spaces such as town centres, retail outlets, tourist attractions, heritage sites, green spaces, events, and car parks. By harnessing the power of cutting-edge technologies including artificial intelligence and machine learning, the ‘big data’ solutions are helping to revolutionise the industry.

Gavin Stewart, Brighton BID Manager, commented, “Brilliant Brighton is focused on delivering effective projects and initiatives that add real value to the BID District and having access to the Place Informatics platform has allowed us to understand how our events and work is helping to increase visitors.

The data gives us valuable insights that help us manage future events with confidence and ensure that any spend will have a positive impact on the centre.”

Clive Hall, CEO of Place Informatics, commented, “We are delighted to see how having access to the insights from our platform has benefitted the Brighton BID team and the town centre.

Our data offers BIDs detailed insights to show how town residents, commuters, and tourists or visitors from further afield are behaving on a daily, weekly, monthly, and annual basis and also provide reporting to assess the performance of town centres.”