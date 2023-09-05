Brighton cancer support centre gets street art make-over

Brighton street artist, Sprite, has been working with local people affected by cancer to produce a vibrant mural painted on the approach to the Macmillan Horizon Centre, on Bristol Gate opposite the Sussex Cancer Centre. The eye-catching artwork, completed this month, offers a taste of the positive and hopeful support available inside the centre.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Macmillan Horizon Centre manager, Geoff Brown says: “Sprite’s murals and street artwork can be seen across Brighton and her positivity made her the perfect candidate to ‘decorate’ our building.”

“Understandably, people having treatment at the Sussex Cancer Centre are often keen to get in and out as quickly as possible and may be unaware of the support we have on offer across the road. The mural makes us hard to miss so we hope people affected by cancer will pop in and visit our comfortable centre and meet our support workers. We’ve had great feedback from visitors so far!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Macmillan Horizon Centre opened in 2016 and was purpose-built to support people living with and affected by cancer. The centre has a lounge overlooking the sea and a café where friends and family accompanying cancer patients to the hospital are also welcome to wait. The centre also offers wellbeing classes, support groups, complementary therapies, and information on all types of cancer as well as advice on how to access the benefits cancer patients are entitled to.

Street artist, Sprite, in front of the mural with centre staff and visitors

Sprite is based in Brighton but has painted colourful street art all over the world working with large organisations and on individual commissions and says:

“Every project is a labour of love and always tells a unique story.

“This design was a collaborative effort as I wanted to discover what the Horizon Centre means to those who use and love it, so we held a workshop with people affected by cancer to share ideas for the mural.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are delighted with the result and feel it will stand the test of time.”

Wendy Fox, a cancer patient who attended the workshop added: “I loved getting involved in the mural design and think it really illustrates the warm welcome people can expect when visiting the centre and hopeful support they provide people like me. They were such a lifeline to me during my cancer treatment. Just knowing I could come here and decompress after my treatment before travelling home was such a relief and staff are always happy to chat or I can just sit here quietly with a cup of tea and enjoy the view.”