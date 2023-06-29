Brighton Cancer Support Centre reports record visitor numbers but would still welcome more

New figures reveal that the Macmillan Horizon Centre in Brighton is handling more appointments than ever at their cancer information and support centre in Brighton as confidence in meeting up face to face has grown since the pandemic. But the team wants to see these figures grow even further and ensure that everyone in the area affected by cancer who needs their support can access it.

The purpose-built cancer information and support centre opened its doors in 2016 and provides a calm environment away from, but next to, the Royal Sussex County Hospital where people can talk about their cancer experiences, seek financial and emotional support, or just sit quietly and enjoy the view in between cancer appointments.

There were over 9,000* interactions with the public in the first three months of this year alone, an increase of over 40% on last year as more and more people from Brighton and the surrounding area seek support to help them through their cancer diagnosis and treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lesley, aged 52, was diagnosed with secondary breast cancer in 2018. A local drama teacher, Lesley features in the new awareness campaign and is a long-term friend of the centre. She received financial advice, benefited from the complementary therapies, and received counselling following her cancer treatment and says:

Regular visitor Lesley, with centre manager, Geoff at the Macmillan Horizon Centre

“I have used the Macmillan Horizon Centre since the start of my cancer journey five years ago and it’s been a lifesaver! The staff and volunteers are so friendly and kind and have helped me and my family deal with the bombshell of my secondary cancer diagnosis. They held my hand through the initial devastating news of my stage 4 diagnosis, gave me financial advice and helped support my mental health through acupuncture and counselling. What’s more, support was offered to my family too and my husband really benefited from the services they provided.

“Five years on, I am back at work, still enjoying life and performed my show, Random Acts of Nonsense, at the Brighton Fringe last year.

“I highly recommend paying the centre a visit if you or a member of your family are going through cancer. They made all the difference to me and my family.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Geoff Brown, Macmillan Horizon Centre manager says: “The figures illustrate what we have been seeing at the centre recently, more people affected by cancer coming through the door. Even though we are pleased that the figures are now exceeding pre-Covid levels, the support we provide is needed now more than ever particularly as the cost-of-living crisis continues to bite and health concerns continue to grow.

The Macmillan Horizon Centre at Bristol Gate

“To reach more people we have recently launched a new ad campaign throughout the city as well as in local GP surgeries and on social media.

“We are also working with local charity, Trust for Developing Communities (TDC) to help us reach people from culturally and ethnically diverse communities in Brighton and Sussex.

“Thanks to our wonderful team of volunteers and specialist staff we are now able to offer more complementary and psychological therapies than ever before, and although our café and information services have also had an uplift in visitors from the start of this year, we’d still like to welcome more.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad