Brighton candlelit concert to welcome spring

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Candlelight Spring promises a special edition of Fever's multisensory concerts in Brighton to celebrate the arrival of the new season.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The concert will be adorned with floral decorations and thousands of candles.

Spokeswoman Renata Canivezo said: “During the spring months, the Royal Pavilion hosts exclusive concerts adorned with hundreds of artificial flowers and thousands of candles, creating a unique atmosphere to welcome spring.”

Tickets can be bought at: https://feverup.com/m/305475

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These concerts will feature a variety of musical programmes, from tributes to contemporary artists like Queen, ABBA, and Coldplay to iconic movie and series soundtracks. Sussex String Quartet will bring these performances to life amid a stunning floral setting.

“Candlelight aims to democratise access to classical music and attract a broader audience, including those who have never attended a concert of this genre. In addition to its regular concerts in over 150 cities worldwide, the concert series offers special experiences throughout the year, such as Candlelight Christmas, featuring classic carols and holiday movie soundtracks, themed Halloween concerts, the Valentine's Day special, and summer concerts in selected cities held in unique outdoor venues.”

The concert Candlelight Spring: Coldplay & Imagine Dragons is at the Royal Pavilion on April 12 at 19:00

“Performed by talented local musicians in iconic venues illuminated by thousands of candles, Candlelight creates an immersive and intimate atmosphere. Candlelight draws in a broad audience, including those who may have never considered attending a classical music concert. Audiences can connect with the masterpieces of composers like Vivaldi, Mozart, and Chopin, while also enjoying fresh interpretations of popular hits from artists like Queen, ABBA, Coldplay, and Ed Sheeran.”