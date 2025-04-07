Brighton candlelit concert to welcome spring
The concert will be adorned with floral decorations and thousands of candles.
Spokeswoman Renata Canivezo said: “During the spring months, the Royal Pavilion hosts exclusive concerts adorned with hundreds of artificial flowers and thousands of candles, creating a unique atmosphere to welcome spring.”
Tickets can be bought at: https://feverup.com/m/305475
“These concerts will feature a variety of musical programmes, from tributes to contemporary artists like Queen, ABBA, and Coldplay to iconic movie and series soundtracks. Sussex String Quartet will bring these performances to life amid a stunning floral setting.
“Candlelight aims to democratise access to classical music and attract a broader audience, including those who have never attended a concert of this genre. In addition to its regular concerts in over 150 cities worldwide, the concert series offers special experiences throughout the year, such as Candlelight Christmas, featuring classic carols and holiday movie soundtracks, themed Halloween concerts, the Valentine's Day special, and summer concerts in selected cities held in unique outdoor venues.”
The concert Candlelight Spring: Coldplay & Imagine Dragons is at the Royal Pavilion on April 12 at 19:00
