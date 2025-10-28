Brighton cellist and pianist sisters offer Worthing concert

Brighton sisters, now BBC Radio 3 New Generation Artists, bring cello glory to Worthing as the Hamie Duo on Sunday, November 2 at 2.45pm at St Symphorian’s Durrington Hill.

Spokesman Richard Amey said: “The great romantic cello sonatas of Chopin and Rachmaninov twin-centrepiece their International Interview Concert, alongside a full three other secret pieces during the trademark audience interaction features ‘Guess the Composer’, ‘Mystery Music’ and ‘Give It A Title!’

“There will be much to interview them about. Cellist and pianist Riya and Berniya Hamie, still studying at the Royal Academy and College of Music respectively, are the founding two thirds of Astatine Trio, but perform separately as Hamie Duo. Astatine Trio are one of only two UK ensembles or soloists among the six the BBC invited this year into their scheme of nurturing world-class classical music talent with potential international careers.

“The Chopin and Rachmaninov Sonatas feast on wonderful cello and the exciting piano music these composers create as keyboard virtuosi themselves. Both instruments are treated as equals – a reason these Sonatas are cello chamber music repertoire pillars.

“Cello and piano appears more rarely than most other chamber combinations and are particularly relished because of the cello’s own particular sound and emotional appeal, so often likened to the human voice. Actor Wayne Newton joked, ‘When I die, I’d like to come back as a cello.’”

Tickets on: https://www.seetickets.com/event/hamie-duo-at-the-international-interview-concerts/st-symphorian-s-durrington-hill/3465212 Admission also on the door.

Richard added: “Worthing lacked professional chamber music performance for some 25 years after the town’s music society expired. But the International Interview Concerts (IICs) re-introduced it in 2012 with solo piano. Cello and violin first expanded the offering in 2017 and 2018, and this provision has served southern West Sussex between Shoreham and Bognor Regis.

“A generation has grown up here without top-class chamber music on their doorstep. It’s the department of classical not composed for orchestra, and thus heard in smaller venues than standard concert halls. Sonatas are chamber music’s symphony or concerto equivalents: smaller in personnel required but often lasting as long.

“The IIC format – inclusive, interactive, relaxed, affordable, an event reshaped into a semi-domestic setting – has been creating a chamber music audience for the new age of concert-goers inquisitive about the performers. IIC audience members can take part in Ask A Question as well as hear those of the interviewers. And all in the jaw-droppingly beautiful St Symphorian’s.

“After the May IIC, Silvia Crastan Schmied commented ‘It’s a wonderful concert setting, with a welcoming festive feel, exciting, cool, suiting all age groups, with a layout In The Round that makes the audience feel part of the event, and comfortable to interact with the artists and ask questions.’”