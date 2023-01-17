Brighton Christmas shoppers make record donations to children's hospital

Brighton’s shoppers have dug deep this festive period to provide presents for sick children spending Christmas in The Royal Alexandra Children’s Hospital.

Churchill Square makes one of many drop-offs of gifts to Rockinghorse at the Royal Alexandra Children's Hospital

. Shoppers donating to Churchill Square’s Giving Tree Campaign in 2022 donated double the value of gifts compared to the previous year.

The shopping centre has proudly announced that 653 Christmas gifts were purchased for local children throughout December 2022.

Combined with other donations, a total value of £14,836 has been given to the charity this year, smashing all previous records for the campaign which has just completed its twelfth year.

Three Giving Trees were situated on the centre’s malls and decked out with special tags, each one outlining a gift to buy and the store to buy it from. Shoppers were able to take one and purchase the item, before dropping it off - unwrapped and with the tag - at the customer service desk. The initiative has seen a total of over 4,600 gifts donated over the 12 years.

Rockinghorse is the official fundraising arm of the Royal Alexandra Children’s Hospital in Brighton who raise money to provide life-saving equipment and specialist services for babies, children and their families, throughout Sussex. Each year they work with Churchill Square to provide gifts for Children who have to spend time in hospital over the festive period.

This year the gifts purchased were worth a massive £8,228.73 and in addition to this, Churchill Square were also able to donate £6,608 to the charity, which was raised through their ‘Elfie Stations’. Shoppers were able to enter one of two units each with four unique festive selfie stations, providing a perfect backdrop to fun photo. All proceeds from this activity were donated to the charity.

Mark Buchanan-Smith, Centre Director at Churchill Square said: “Each year the generosity of the community really touches us. But in a difficult year where many people are struggling to make ends meet, we have been blown away by these fantastic results. We never could have imagined we’d double the amount we received last year. It really is testament to the wonderful giving spirit of the Brighton community.

“Being able to deliver so many gifts to The Royal Alexandra Children’s Hospital for Children who are poorly at Christmas meant so much to us, and we can’t thank our shoppers enough for their support.

"Lots of very special children received a wonderful surprise on Christmas Day. The additional donation we have been able to make from the Elfie Stations will help the charity further with their amazing work throughout 2023 and we’re looking forward to supporting them again for Christmas 2023 ” said Mark.

Amanda Hetherington, Corporate Engagement Manager at Rockinghorse, said: “Every year Churchill Square and their wonderful customers really go out of their way to support us, especially in the run up to Christmas. But this time they have really surpassed themselves, raising such an amazing amount for babies, children and young people across Sussex.

