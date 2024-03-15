Brighton Coffee Festival returns for a full weekend event this August!

In a city that drinks more coffee per person than anywhere in the UK, Brighton is home to one of the best coffee scenes in the world.Established in 2019, Brighton Coffee Festival is one of the leading independent coffee festivals in the country. BCF brings together and celebrates everything great about the speciality coffee industry, as well as showcasing the vibrant city of Brighton.
Since its initial inception, BCF has grown tenfold, selling out on both exhibitor and visitor spaces on an annual basis. Post Covid, our sold out 2022 show at One Church lead to us moving to the iconic All Saints on The Drive in 2023. After yet another sold out year and due to demand, 2024 will see BCF become a full weekend festival, adding new elements to the show to enhance the exhibitor and visitor experience.

For 2024, BCF includes 2 sessions a day, featuring the likes of:

  • Cuppings
  • Live Talks & Panel Discussions
  • 50+ Exhibitors from across the UK and overseas
  • Free Samples & Giveaways
  • Live Entertainment
  • Latte Art Competitions
  • Plus Much More
Sample hundreds of coffees at our Live Cuppings.
With one of the strongest coffee scenes across the globe, BCF brings together an abundance of incredible brands on a local, national and international level.

Combine that with some incredible live entertainment and competitions, Brighton Coffee Festival 2024 is set to hit record numbers.

Want to learn more about Brighton Coffee Festival?Head to www.brightoncoffeefest.com and book your place!

