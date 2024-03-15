Brighton Coffee Festival returns for a full weekend event this August!
Since its initial inception, BCF has grown tenfold, selling out on both exhibitor and visitor spaces on an annual basis. Post Covid, our sold out 2022 show at One Church lead to us moving to the iconic All Saints on The Drive in 2023. After yet another sold out year and due to demand, 2024 will see BCF become a full weekend festival, adding new elements to the show to enhance the exhibitor and visitor experience.
For 2024, BCF includes 2 sessions a day, featuring the likes of:
- Cuppings
- Live Talks & Panel Discussions
- 50+ Exhibitors from across the UK and overseas
- Free Samples & Giveaways
- Live Entertainment
- Latte Art Competitions
- Plus Much More
With one of the strongest coffee scenes across the globe, BCF brings together an abundance of incredible brands on a local, national and international level.
Combine that with some incredible live entertainment and competitions, Brighton Coffee Festival 2024 is set to hit record numbers.
Want to learn more about Brighton Coffee Festival?Head to www.brightoncoffeefest.com and book your place!