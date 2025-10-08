Brighton comedy night in aid of LGBTQ mental health

Brighton-based LGBTQ mental health charity MindOut is staging a comedy fundraiser, MindOut for the Laughs, on Wednesday, October 15 at Komedia, Brighton.

Peter Nesbitt, charity director of MindOut, said: “Join us for a night of laughs and fabulous entertainment and fundraising to support delivery of MindOut LGBTQ mental health services. Expect an eclectic mix of stand-up, drag, and fabulous performances that will leave you with that feel-good factor from laughing out loud.”

Doors open 6:30pm, show starts 7:30pm. The line-up includes James Barr and Ophelia Payne.”

Peter stressed the importance of the night. The statistics are troubling.

“It is reported that 3 in 5 LGBTQ+ people have experienced prolonged anxiety (Stonewall, 2024).

“Over 70% of people from the LGBTQ+ community have reported to experience depression as compared to 16% of the general population (Office for National Statistics, 2023).

“1 out of 8 (13%) LGBTQ people aged between 18-24 report attempted taking their life (Office for National Statistics, 2023).

“Demand for MindOut’s services escalates significantly during the winter months, with support requests rising by 43% over the Christmas holiday period in the past two years (Mindout Annual Report, 2024).

“MindOut offers life-saving counselling, peer support, and suicide prevention services run by and for LGBTQ+ people. All ticket income and donations from the MindOut for Laughs will help fund these essential services and reliant on donations.”

Peter added: “Laughter is a powerful antidote to stigma. This fundraiser isn’t just about raising money. It’s about raising hope. Every ticket sold helps us support LGBTQ individuals facing mental health challenges, and every laugh shared brings us closer to a more inclusive, compassionate society.”

Tickets from the Komedia website.

“MindOut is a mental health charity run by and for LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bi, trans, queer) people which transforms and saves lives. We are a lifeline for LGBTQ people experiencing mental distress. We work to transform and save lives and break down stigma around LGBTQ mental health to make mental health a community concern.”