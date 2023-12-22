Brighton couple among the first guests to check in to new Blind Veterans UK Rustington Centre

A blind veteran and his wife from Sussex have become the first couple to check in to new Blind Veterans UK’s Centre of Wellbeing in Rustington.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dave Manser, 86, from Brighton, has checked in with his wife Phyllis to stay with fellow blind veterans for Christmas. Dave served in the Royal Artillery from 1956 to 1959 and was posted in North Wales and Germany. He has been supported by Blind Veterans UK since 2017 after losing his sight due to glaucoma long after leaving service.

Although from Brighton, where Blind Veterans UK operated its Ovingdean centre from 1938 until this summer, this is Dave’s first residential stay at Rustington. Commenting on the accolade of being the first couple to check in to the new Rustington centre, Phyllis said: “It was lovely to just walk in to such a welcome. Everyone made us so welcome, and it was such an honour to be one of the first.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dave added: “It was real honour to be the first couple to check in, and it was funny because I can’t see anything, and I was imagining it’s the first time for the staff too.

Dave and Phyllis Manser from Brighton, check in to Blind Veterans UK’s new centre at Rustington

“Ben, my Blind Veterans UK community support worker, told be about the new centre at Rustington and that we could visit. So, on a later visit, Ben told us we were booked and going, which was a great surprise to Phyllis as I hadn’t told her about it!”

Dave and Phyllis checked in to a festive ski-chalet theme which included mulled wine and mince pies and were welcomed by staff and centre manager Lesley Garven MBE. Lesley said:

“We are thrilled to welcome Dave and Phyllis as our first couple to stay at our Blind Veterans UK Rustington Wellbeing Centre. With our history there, it’s fantastic that they are from Brighton, and I know they are going to love it here in Rustington.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are certainly going to make sure they celebrate with us at our first Blind Veterans UK Christmas in Rustington.”

Dave and Phyllis will enjoy the festive period alongside staff and other blind veterans at the charity’s new centre in Rustington. During their stay, veterans will have the opportunity to join in with a whole host of activities including Christmas wreath making, carol singing with Sussex West County Guide choir and the 4th Rustington brownies, baking, a pantomime visit to Worthing Theatre to see Sleeping Beauty and reindeer racing. Live entertainment at the centre will include harmony singers, carol singing and a music quiz.

On Christmas Day, all will come together for gift giving at Santa’s grotto, enjoy Christmas lunch with all the trimmings before watching the King’s Christmas Day Speech.

Blind Veterans UK moved from their previous south coast centre at Ovingdean, Brighton earlier this year with a small number of permanent residents. Although the centre is beginning to welcome visiting guests for holidays and rehabilitation, this will be phased over the coming weeks and months as there is still some ongoing building and landscaping work to compete.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Rustington Centre will be formally opening in the spring 2024.

Blind Veterans UK supports thousands of blind veterans across the country but knows there are many thousands more who still need its support to rebuild their lives after sight loss.

If you, or someone you know, served in the Armed Forces, including National Service, and are now struggling with sight loss, then please get in touch. Call 0800 389 7979 or visit: blindveterans.org.uk/gethelp