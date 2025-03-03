Brighton dance show says it's OK to feel sad with Michael Rosen adaptation

201 Dance Company’s artistic director Andrea Walker says he has never read a book which spoke to him in the way that Michael Rosen’s Sad Book did.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He is now touring an adaptation of it, with dates including Andrea’s adopted home city of Brighton (The Old Market, Tuesday, March 11 and Wednesday, March 12, 7.30pm; tickets 01273 201 801 or www.theoldmarket.com).

As Andrea says: “I had genuinely never read a book that spoke so directly to my own depression and sadness and mental health and grief. There are just so many ways of describing sadness. Sad Book is a book that was written for children and the language it uses is simple, deceptively simple but so effective and I feel that's what makes it so powerful. Michael Rosen wrote the book when his son passed away at the age of 17 and he just really wanted write a book telling children that it's OK to feel sad. What really attracted me to it is that there is no moral. There is no argument that you feel sad now but you will feel happy eventually. It is just saying that it's OK to feel sad and that that is absolutely fine. And it just really spoke to me. It is written for children but I feel that adults sometimes need that deceptively simple language that is used for children in their own lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I read the book and I instantly felt that the book was incredibly powerful. As a dance company we tend to deal with quite emotionally difficult subjects but it took me quite a few years just to ask Michael if it was appropriate for us to do something because it is just such a personal story. Surprisingly or not surprisingly he just said ‘Let’s grab a coffee’ so I travelled to London and he really is the loveliest man. From the beginning I was quite cautious asking ‘How do you feel if we adapt this this way or this that way?’ but he was literally ‘Andrea, it is yours to do what you like with. I trust your vision.’ He was extremely chilled and I'm so pleased that he ended up absolutely adoring what we did.”

In a personal story of loss, a father explores the disconnection between what we feel, what we show and different ways we deal with sadness. Sad Book makes the deeply personal universal, retelling the story through dance, physical theatre, animation and original music.

“I'm extremely pleased with it, to be honest. I am not just happy with it from the audience perspective and also the press perspective. The biggest perspective is that Michael absolutely loved it. I feel that the book has an amazing balance between really powerful themes and dealing with a very sensitive subject and it feels that the book gets the balance exactly right between those two elements, and I like to think that we have achieved that balance as well.”

Andrea directs and choreographs the show, the third touring production by a company, renowned for presenting emotional, evocative pieces with cinematic production design. Past productions include Smother in 2015 and 2016 and SKIN in 2017.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

201 Dance Company presents the Sad Book UK tour in partnership with Child Bereavement UK and The HERA Project. Audiences visiting performances on tour will be able to participate in a programme of post-show discussions featuring special guests, accompanying workshops and be supported by a compassionate and trained listener should they experience overwhelming emotions whilst watching the show.

There will be a post-show discussion with members of the company plus special guests on both nights in Brighton.

Cast: Alan Coveney, Michaela Cisarikova, Yasmin Cogan de Abreu, Austin Bathgate, CJ Langenhoven, Sam Reeves and Tamae Yoneda.