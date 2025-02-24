Brighton date as Dave Hause promotes Drive It Like It’s Stolen

Dave Hause is returning to the UK on an acoustic tour continuing his promotion of his 2023 release Drive It Like It’s Stolen and his re-imagining of his former outfit The Loved Ones. catalogue across the trilogy of records: Versus, Nurses and Hearses.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dates include March 2 at the Unitarian Church, Brighton.

Spokesman James Wallace said: “2024 saw Hause on a reprisal of his Haunted Churches tour wherein he played to sold-out crowds in such iconic venues as St Luke’s Church, Union Chapel and others across the UK and Europe. Now, Hause is returning to cities he hasn’t played in decades or ever. Accompanied by his brother, songwriting partner, and now opening act Tim Hause, Hause is prepared to deliver another memorable evening of stories and songs forged from two decades as a performer.

“Dave Hause’s songs have always been rooted in tangible reality—of emotion, of environment, of circumstance. Since releasing his debut album, Resolutions in 2011, the Philadelphia-born songwriter has poured his whole heart, soul and life into his music. That’s no different on Drive It Like It’s Stolen, his sixth full-length. Its ten songs overflow with Hause’s trademark urgency and passion, shimmering with a truth that reflects the harsh realities of life in this day and age as well the intermittent jolts of joy that punctuate it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“After all, his songs have always detailed his own personal traumas and triumphs within the setting of an unforgiving capitalist backdrop, tethering those personal experiences to ineluctable external forces. 2013’s second album, Devour, for example, was a response to his divorce from his first wife while 2019’s Kick saw him tackle hope, depression, global warming and a crumbling American democracy with the news that he was to become a father. Most recently, on 2021’s Blood Harmony, Hause wrote and sang about the positive impact of having twins and of the joy and excitement of being able to be at home with them for the first couple of years of the pandemic.”