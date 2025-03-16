Brighton date as The Horrors release their sixth album

The Horrors release their sixth album Night Life out March 21 via Fiction Records, the day before they do an instore at Resident, Brighton (Saturday, March 22).

The album sees them shapeshift into a new form, with a new sonic outlook and a new line-up centred around the core duo of vocalist Faris Badwan and bassist Rhys Webb, now joined by Amelia Kidd on keys and Telegram’s Jordan Cook on drums.

Faris, who is half Palestinian, feels energised by the changes: “Amelia has a whole range of different skills that she can give to the band in terms of her toolkit and it really feels like a slightly different dynamic to have a woman in the band. It is a different side to the band that I really enjoy. It’s the stuff that she and Jordan bring to the band. She's such a talented musician and has such a talented ear. I'm really excited about it all. It feels like we've got a whole big range of new possibilities that makes the band feel relevant and exciting. It feels like half a new band but it is still true to the spirit of the original band.

“The album is our first album in seven years but that time scale is a little bit misleading. We did a couple of EPs in 2019. We wrote a lot of songs that we thought were going to be the sixth album but when we were doing them we decided just because of the nature of the type of songs and the space that we were in, we felt that they would be better approached as EPs. Just really to cleanse our palates, I suppose. We found that they were a way of breaking from our previous working method. Doing an EP as a short form gives you a different kind of licence. And I think it is always good to change up your working method. I think you have to put yourself in situations where you're allowed to do what feels right. We have always been a band that works by instinct in that way and I think you have to try to create situations where you can rely on your instincts.”

Then of course came the pandemic: “And it was a time when so many bands broke up during the course of Covid and there was such a huge shift in the creative industries. But be to be positive it allowed a lot of people the chance to find themselves in different creative processes. I spent most of Covid painting, to be honest. Painting and illustration was always my thing. I spent my whole life working towards being an artist. I didn't entertain the possibility of being in a band until I was 17 or 18 and then we started The Horrors when I was 18. I went to St Martin’s to study illustration and just before that we said ‘When we go to art college, we will move to London and we will start a band and we will wear all black and it's going to be a garage band!’

“But we did reconfigure the band during Covid. Another part of Covid was the impression that a lot of people that lived in the big cities or in quite condensed environments took stock of their lives and took a different view of their lifestyle and how it suited them. One of the things that came from that was that a couple of guys from the band didn't really want to live their lives in that way anymore, and I can't really blame them for that. It's not a lifestyle that suits everyone so a couple of the guys stepped back from the band. There was no big falling out or anything like that. It was just lives diverging so we did reorganise the way that the band works and gradually we started to make this record.

“And I would say it’s going to feel and sound different. A big part of The Horrors was always to do things by instinct, as I was saying. It has always been quite a DIY band and we have always done things in quite a DIY way. This one was almost done in like in a bedroom way with Rhys and me spending a lot of time together on the tracks and then just gradually refining into something that is a little bit nuanced than we've had with the band before. It feels a bit more of a mature record whatever that means.”