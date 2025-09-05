Brighton date for Thunder's Luke Morley after new solo album

Luke Morley, best known as songwriter, lead guitarist and producer for Thunder, is enjoying a great response to his new solo album Walking On Water which came out at the start of August.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The reviews have been great, and people on Facebook appear to have liked it but the real acid test will be going on tour,” he says, “when you are playing the songs to people who are there and getting the response straight away.”

Tour dates include a gig close to home on Wednesday, September 17 at Brighton Old Market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I live in Hove. I am a Londoner but my mother-in-law lived in Rottingdean and she got quite ill and my wife wanted to be near her. We really like living here. If you like eating and drinking, as I do, then this is a great place to be!”

As for the album: “I have always written in the same way. I just write. I write a bunch of songs and then I pick the best ones and they go on the album. There is no thread running through and no great theme. I'm quite old-fashioned in the way that I do it, and for a song to be longer than three minutes, then it really does have to justify itself. But really there are a mix of things on here. There's a song that is based on what if Jesus actually came back but he was not necessarily a very nice person, what if he was something like Donald Trump or Liam Gallagher. I wanted to write a song from the point of view of a Jesus Christ who was vain and selfish. And there is another song on the album taking myself as a 20-year-old in 1980 and dropping myself into now. Most 20-year-olds are excited and still too young to be cynical but when the world became digital, the rate of change just became exponentially fast. If you go back 100 years, the change would not have been as great but if you just go back the past 20 odd years then the change is huge, and I think a 20-year-old from 1980 would just be baffled now.”

The album is solo album number three but there was a 20-year gap between the first two: “Most of the time I'm playing with Thunder but we are on an indefinite hiatus at the moment (due to vocalist Danny Bowes’ ongoing recovery from a stroke in 2022). He is doing OK. He is doing well and is hoping to get back to it. The most important thing is that he is still here. We very nearly lost him. He is here and is looking forward to getting back. But when you're in your mid-60s I suppose you have to accept that that's the sort of stuff that happens in life. And you have to accept the great irony that the older you get, the faster time seems to go by but also the more you value it. When you're young you think that you're going to live forever.”

As for the album: “I am the sole songwriter so in that sense it's not really that different from writing for the band. The thing about the band is getting everyone together and we've all known each other for a long time and you've got the camaraderie and the banter but as a result when you are working solo, it is all a little bit quicker. You're not worrying what other people are thinking all the time. You’re just concentrating on what you are doing… though I have had to give myself a stiff talking to a couple of times!”