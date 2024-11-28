Brighton Festival Chorus offer their Christmas spectacular

Brighton Festival Chorus will once again launch the festive season in spectacular style with their traditional Christmas concert with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

Mezzo-soprano Juliette Pochin and baritone Jonathan Brown join the fun under conductor James Morgan – an event which sold out weeks in advance. It is taking place in Brighton Dome Concert Hall on Sunday, December 8 at 4pm (doors 3.15pm).

“We have had a great year, says James. “We were in London doing Carmina Burana at the Festival Hall and we were back at the Festival doing a new commission and now we're back at the Dome. The Christmas concert sold out a month in advance. It took a while after the pandemic for audiences to come back in their entirety. We always used to sell out. And last year we sold out maybe on the day or the day before so it's really great to get back to the way things were.”

The Christmas concert tradition is one that James inaugurated: “About 20 years ago there was no big family Christmas concert in Brighton which seemed like a remarkable gap that needed filling. We started out with the Royal Philharmonic years and years ago and even in the pandemic we managed a virtual version. It is about bringing people together. It's about communal singing. It is a fantastic joy to have 1,600 people in the one room with a full symphony orchestra, and with the youth choir we've got about 170 singers. The orchestra is 60 and so we really do make quite a racket.”

And a big part of the fun is to introduce something rather different. As James says, you might find yourself singing Oh Come All Ye Faithful but it could well be to the Star Wars theme: “It's about having fun and making it a real festive occasion. The audience will have a lot of fun trying to guess what we're going to do next. You couldn't possibly predict what we are going to do with We Three Kings.”

It's all a natural extension: “One of the things that we do is have a cabaret show that Juliette inaugurated. We do a lot of musical mash-ups and it's something we've always loved thinking about, and the Christmas concert is a development of that really.”

And the feedback is always great: “People say that it is how they know that it is the start of Christmas. It comes relatively early in December and it gets everyone in the mood and sends them on their way.”

It comes at an excellent time for the chorus: “We are as healthy as we have ever been. The chorus is particularly strong now. We have established a presence in London and we’re going back next year. The choir is in rude health and long may that last. We're going back to the Festival Hall to do Carmina Burana again next year, and we are also playing another concert at the Cadogan Hall following our recent sold-out one there. There is going to be lots to keep us occupied.”