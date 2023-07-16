A huge fire broke out at the Old Stein in Brighton yesterday evening (Saturday, July 15).

Photographs from the scene show the Royal Albion Hotel alight with dozens of firefighters and emergency service workers on the scene.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that firefighters from Preston Circus, Newhaven, Hove, Lewes, Eastbourne, Pevensey, as well as appliances from West Sussex were called out at 5.24pm to reports of smoke.

An ESFRS spokesperson said yesterday: “Four breathing apparatus wearers are using two main jets and an Ariel Ladder Platform to extinguish the fire. The Old Steine and part of Kings Road have been closed while the incident is ongoing.”

They also asked the public to avoid the area.

At 7.30pm the fire service said that they remained at the scene of ‘a now 15 appliance fire’ with crews using a High Volume Pump and three Ariel Ladder Platforms.

They confirmed than an Incident Command Centre had been set up at the scene and said they were working with other emergency services and agencies including Sussex Police, The Environment Agency and Water Board.

Crews continued to a the High Volume Pump and three Ariel Ladder Platforms to fight the blaze late into the evening but said there were no reports of injuries.

At 11pm the fire service announced that high winds were creating difficult conditions to tackle the blaze, saying that crews would continue to deal with the fire throughout the night.

A 5am on Sunday, July 16, a fire service spoekesperson said: “East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service are scaling back operations at Old Steine, Brighton. Six appliances, two Ariel Ladder Platforms remain on scene.”

At 10.30am a fire service spokesperson said: “Firefighters remain on scene using Ariel Ladder Platforms and ground monitors to tackle the fire.”

This story will be updated as more information comes in.

